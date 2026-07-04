Turkish President Erdogan receives Pakistani premier in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, the two leaders proceeded to a bilateral meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and the president's chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic attended the closed-door meeting.

Following the bilateral meeting, the leaders are expected to hold a delegation-level meeting.

Erdogan and Sharif will also hold a joint news conference.





