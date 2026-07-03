Syria arrests former Assad-era military intelligence general

Syrian authorities announced on Friday that they had arrested former Major General Ali Saleh Dhiab, who headed the military intelligence branch in the northeastern city of Qamishli during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad.

In a statement, Syria's Interior Ministry said internal security forces carried out what it described as a "special security operation" based on surveillance and intelligence gathering that led to Dhiab's arrest.

The ministry described Dhiab as "one of the prominent officers" in the military and security apparatus under the former government.

It said he served as head of the military intelligence branch in Qamishli between 2008 and 2018.

According to the ministry, Dhiab's name was linked to "systematic violations and crimes" and he was known to be close to several senior security commanders during the Assad era.

Initial investigations indicate that he was responsible for pursuing and arresting large numbers of young people in the northeastern province of Hasakah and Qamishli, before transferring them to the notorious Palestine Branch and Saydnaya Prison military prison.

The ministry said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to pursue those involved in crimes affecting civilians and bring them to justice.

The arrest comes as Syria's new administration continues a campaign to track down former officials and members of Assad's government accused of violations against civilians during the conflict between 2011 and 2024.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian opposition forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa entered Damascus, ending Assad's 24-year rule.