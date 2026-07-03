Greenland’s premier says US pressure for takeover ongoing

Greenland's premier said Friday that US pressure for a possible takeover of the country still remains on the table.

"Just three days ago, it was said again from the special envoy of the United States to Greenland that (President Donald) Trump hasn't lost the idea of overtaking Greenland. So the pressure is not off," Jens-Frederik Nielsen said during an economic forum in France.

He said Greenland had been under "severe" and "unacceptable" pressure for some two years due its geological location.

"Greenland will never give up their right to self-determination. We will never give up on our values, and we will never be for sale," he vowed.

He also stressed that they had taken steps "in the right direction" through direct dialogue with the US, highlighting that they want to be respectful to each other and cooperate.

"We want to work together and have great partnership with like-minded countries, countries who share the values of democracy, respect for international law, human rights and so on," Nielsen said, adding that France and the EU have been a great support for Greenland.

He added that Greenland will choose to stand with the EU, France, Denmark, the Nordics, and NATO.

Nielsen said he believes a closer partnership between Greenland and Europe could help address the continent's mineral shortages and reduce dependence on China and others, while also contributing in areas such as energy, including hydropower.

NO TO 'IMPERIALIST PRESSURE'



Speaking at the same event, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the Greenlandic prime minister had stood up and said no "when under colossal and imperialist pressure."

"The Greenlandic people chose Europe, chose NATO. It is not for sale, it is not to be taken. That day, he (Nielsen) showed extraordinary courage. That day, he was the face of Europe. Bravo," he said.

Barrot underlined that nations need narratives to hold themselves together.

"And this is something our adversaries and rivals have perfectly understood. They develop highly assertive narratives and are engaging us in a battle in the field of perceptions—a war of narratives," he explained.

He warned that when one nation lacks its own narrative, it could become intoxicated by that of others, "by their obsessions, their standards, their culture, their language."

"So, faced with the poisoning of the European mind by others' narratives, what should we do? Quite simply, we should tell our own story and say who we are: a country, a continent, a civilization shaped over the centuries by the arts, philosophy, science, and law, and which has brought major advances both technologically and democratically," he said.

Barrot also said the disagreements that arise between France and the US would not erase "the depth of this relationship, which is rooted in a shared perspective and a common vision."

"On the question of Europe taking responsibility for its own security, I will say something that is slightly provocative: the United States and France are perfectly aligned in the sense that Europe must gradually become more independent—and this is true in defense, and also in other areas," he added.