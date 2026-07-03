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News Middle East Syrian security forces foil bomb attack in rural area of Damascus

Syrian security forces foil bomb attack in rural area of Damascus

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 03,2026
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SYRIAN SECURITY FORCES FOIL BOMB ATTACK IN RURAL AREA OF DAMASCUS

Syrian security forces thwarted a bomb attack in a rural area of the capital Damascus after discovering and dismantling an improvised explosive device planted on a passenger bus, state media said Friday.

Syria's state-run Alikhbariah TV said Internal Security Command units in rural Damascus moved after receiving reports of an explosive device aboard a moving passenger bus in the Al-Wurud area.

Bomb disposal teams were dispatched to the scene and successfully neutralized the device before it detonated, the report said.

No casualties were reported.

The attempted attack comes a day after a bomb explosion struck a cafe near the Justice Palace on the road leading to the historic Al-Hamidiyah Souq in central Damascus, killing 10 people and injuring 21 others. The attack drew international condemnation.

No group has claimed responsibility for either incident. Syrian authorities are continuing investigations.