Netanyahu, Trump agree to meet in US in ‘near future’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump agreed during a phone call to meet in the United States in the "near future," according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the Israeli premier congratulated Trump ahead of US Independence Day, the nation's 250th anniversary, which falls on Saturday.

During the call, Netanyahu also told Trump that the US "is the guarantor of global freedom" and that Israel greatly values the close ties between the two countries, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to hold a meeting in the US in the near future, although no date has yet been set, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Kan reported that the meeting is expected to take place at the White House and that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is also expected to visit Washington around the same time.

The report claimed Trump is seeking to bring together Netanyahu and Aoun, despite previous reports that the Lebanese president had opposed direct phone contact with the Israeli premier.

The planned meeting comes amid tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over last month's US-Iran framework peace agreement, which has reportedly unsettled the Israeli government.

Trump had previously criticized Netanyahu, particularly over his stance on Lebanon, while media reports have pointed to growing strains in relations between the two leaders.