NATO summit in Ankara set to take place in 'turbulent time': Swedish prime minister

NATO's upcoming summit in Ankara will take place amid what Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described as a "turbulent time" for European and global security, with the alliance expected to focus on increased defense production.

Speaking ahead of the summit on Friday, Kristersson said the security situation in Europe remains defined by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"European security is currently spelled Ukraine," he said, public broadcaster SVT reported.

Kristersson noted that European countries must strengthen their ability to defend themselves, pointing to a sharp rise in defense spending in recent years.

He said Sweden's defense expenditure has more than doubled between 2021 and 2025, adding that the government's ambition is to reach a defense spending target of five percent by 2030.

"Our ambition is to reach the target of five percent already in 2030," Kristersson said.

Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the summit comes at a critical moment, stressing the need for unity within the alliance.

"The alliance needs to send a strong signal of unity in long-term support for Ukraine and as an important signal to Russia," she said.

The Swedish government said discussions in Ankara will center on boosting defense industrial capacity across Europe, alongside continued military and financial assistance to Kyiv.

Ankara will host a NATO summit on 7-8 July, bringing together allied leaders to discuss defense investment and industry, continued support for Ukraine, and broader NATO 3.0 discussions.



