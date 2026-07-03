Death toll from Damascus cafe bombing rises to 10

Police tape is seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in central Damascus, Syria 02 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

The death toll from Thursday's bomb attack targeting a cafe in central Damascus has risen to 10, Syria's Health Ministry said Friday.

Another 21 people were injured in the blast, which was caused by an improvised explosive device planted inside the cafe in the Al-Hijaz area near the Palace of Justice, Syria's Alikhbariah TV reported, citing the ministry.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation.

The attack came as Syria's new authorities seek to tighten security and restore stability following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly accused remnants of the former regime and affiliated cells of attempting to sow instability and disrupt the country's transitional period.

Officials say security forces have foiled several plots and arrested suspected members of those networks in recent months.