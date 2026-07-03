China calls for ‘proper settlement’ to end disruptions in Strait of Hormuz

China on Friday called for "proper settlement" to end disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz as the US and Iran held indirect talks in Qatar this week.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a strait for international navigation. Resuming safe and free passage in the strait at an early date serves interests of all parties," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Guo said a "proper settlement" was needed to address disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the "shared concerns of the international community," adding that they "require a proper response."

The statement from Beijing came as the US and Iran held indirect talks, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, in Doha this week.

Doha talks are part of the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iranian presidents to permanently end the war, which began on Feb. 28, as the two parties set a deadline of 60 days for negotiations to complete.

The framework agreement includes provisions addressing, among other issues, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

Doha talks are expected to resume in the third week of July, Anadolu earlier reported.

Tehran closed the strait in the aftermath of the US-Israeli strikes and American forces had imposed its own blockade of the Iranian ports on April 13.

However, after the Islamabad MoU was signed, the US lifted the blockade while Iran eased the passage but insisted that vessels follow its designated route in the critical waterway.

"China stands ready to maintain communication on this with the relevant countries and the international community," said Guo.





