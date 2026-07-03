Israeli army ends Givati Brigade mission in southern Lebanon after 8 months

The Israeli army announced Thursday that the Givati Brigade completed its mission in southern Lebanon after eight months of operations, as Israeli forces continue to occupy several areas of the country and carry out attacks. Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks have killed 4,298 people since October 2023.

In a statement, the military said the brigade concluded its combat mission during a ceremony at Camp Filon in northern Israel attended by Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.

The army said the brigade initially carried out border defense operations before launching ground offensives in Khiam, Bint Jbeil, and areas north of the Litani River.

It claimed the brigade destroyed hundreds of Hezbollah sites, killed hundreds of fighters and seized more than 1,000 weapons.

The military gave no reason for ending the deployment.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that the move was part of a broader troop redeployment and partial withdrawals from selected villages under field arrangements linked to a US-brokered framework agreement signed with Lebanon last week.

Another Israeli media, Yedioth Ahronoth, said the move reflected "political and operational pressure" and aimed to consolidate a buffer zone rather than end Israel's military presence in southern Lebanon.

Last Saturday, Israeli Army Radio reported that the military had begun reducing its ground presence in southern Lebanon from five divisions to two following the framework agreement.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed the US-mediated agreement last Friday, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory beginning with two unspecified pilot areas.

The agreement, however, does not set a timetable for a full withdrawal and links further pullbacks to the Lebanese army assuming security responsibilities and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah.



