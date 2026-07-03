Rubio claims US striker Balogun ‘treated unfairly’ over World Cup red card

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the red card shown to US forward Folarin Balogun during his country's 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rubio made the remarks while accompanying his daughter, Amanda Loren Rubio, on a visit to the White House.

After briefly entering the White House press briefing room, he declined to answer questions on Iran and Lebanon but responded to a reporter's question about the US national football team.

Congratulating the team on its victory, Rubio said Balogun had been "treated unfairly" by the dismissal.

"They were treated unfairly because of that red card. I wish there were an appeals process for it. But it's probably too late now," Rubio said.

Balogun was sent off during the match after receiving a red card, leaving the US to finish the game with 10 players.

Despite the dismissal, the Americans secured a 2-0 win to advance to the Round of 16.



