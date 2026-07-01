Netanyahu wants to phase out US aid to Israel within decade, labels it ‘welfare’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US financial assistance to Israel is "like welfare" and stated he wants to gradually phase it out over the next decade amid rising disagreements between Tel Aviv and Washington, particularly over Iran policy.

"I want to stop US aid. It is like welfare. I do not want it," Netanyahu said in an interview with Israel's Channel 14 broadcast on Tuesday evening.

He said Israel's economy is no longer small and is capable of independently covering its costs.

"US funding represents a small part of gross domestic product and Israel now has enough financial capacity to cover the amount entirely from its own resources," he said.

Asked whether Israel should stop receiving US aid, Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges related to war crimes in the Gaza Strip, replied: "Yes."

"I want a 10-year phase that would gradually reduce Israel's dependence on the US," he said.

Netanyahu said Israel's economy is approaching $1 trillion and would be able to finance itself starting next year.

In a previous interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on May 11, Netanyahu said Israel should reconsider its financial relationship with the United States.

"Absolutely. And I've said this to President Trump. I've said it to our own people," he said at the time.

He added that the process should begin immediately and continue over the next decade.

The US is Israel's largest ally. In 2016, both sides signed a 10-year agreement covering 2019-2028 under which US aid to Israel totals about $38 billion.

Disagreements between Tel Aviv and Washington have recently increased over ongoing negotiations with Iran and a memorandum of understanding between the two sides.

Israeli officials have said the Trump administration sidelined Tel Aviv from talks with Washington and did not fully take Israel's interests into account.