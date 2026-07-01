Israel to postpone withdrawal from 2 pilot areas in southern Lebanon

Israel has decided Tuesday to postpone its withdrawal from two pilot areas in southern Lebanon, citing an alleged need to "wait until a joint monitoring mechanism is established with Beirut."

"During discussions within the Israeli army regarding the plan, which Lebanon and Israel agreed upon during weekend talks, it was concluded that the implementation timeline would be delayed beyond the initial estimate," Israel's public broadcaster KAN quoted unnamed sources.

"The withdrawal of Israeli forces from the two Lebanese areas of Zawtar and Frun (in the south) will be delayed," the sources added.

They claimed the delay is due to waiting for an agreement on a joint monitoring mechanism between the Lebanese and Israeli armies to implement the ceasefire agreement outlined in the secret security annex of the deal between the two sides.

"The United States is expected to approve the individuals who will participate in this mechanism to ensure that Hezbollah does not gain access to the sensitive information being exchanged," an informed source told KAN.

"There are currently no timetables," the outlet quoted security sources.

On Friday, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement aimed at facilitating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reducing hostilities along the border.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed more than 4,240 people, injured over 12,190, and displaced an excess of 1 million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.