Oman says it opposes fees in Hormuz, leaves door open for maritime service charges

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 29, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Oman's foreign minister said on Monday that Muscat does not support imposing transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but left open the possibility of discussing charges linked to maritime services.

In remarks to Monte Carlo International Radio, Badr Albusaidi said Oman "does not support imposing any fees" on passage through the strategic waterway.

He said, however, that mechanisms related to maritime services could be considered, including improving navigational safety, emergency preparedness and anti-pollution measures, similar to models used in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

Albusaidi said Oman continues to call for de-escalation and supports the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran.

He stressed that Muscat is committed to maintaining "safe, secure and free" navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for all.

The Omani minister said any future understandings with Iran regarding the strait would be in line with international law, stressing that Oman remains committed to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and that any new arrangements must remain within that legal framework.

Albusaidi also pointed to what he described as a Gulf consensus on the need to lower tensions and prevent attacks in the region, saying Gulf states remain focused on implementing existing agreements and maintaining calm.

On June 23, Iran and Oman agreed to establish a joint working group to continue talks on the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and related maritime services.

The two sides also agreed to consult with other littoral states and relevant stakeholders on the matter.

The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly one-fifth of the world's oil consumption and remains one of the most critical maritime corridors for global energy and trade.

Albusaidi also said recent tensions had not affected Oman's relations with the US, describing bilateral ties as based on "respect and cooperation."



















