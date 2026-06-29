Zelensky mocks gas shortages in various Russian regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mocked the gas shortage in several Russian regions on Monday, claiming that Ukraine, which Moscow once described as a "gas station," is now "running out of gasoline."

In his nightly address, Zelensky said people were lining up for fuel in several Russian regions, calling the shortages one of the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"And one of the examples of how Ukraine is responding. Aptly. Not terroristically," he stressed.

Due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, several facilities suspended operations for maintenance, prompting Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Ukrainian strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, "are obviously creating problems."

"We are currently seeing a certain shortage, but it's not critical," he underlined, stressing that all damaged energy facilities are being restored fairly quickly.

He also accused Ukraine of what he called "outright terrorist acts," claiming that Ukraine is retreating along the front line.