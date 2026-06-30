Israeli army demolishes buildings across Gaza amid ceasefire violations

The Israeli army demolished buildings and civilian structures across northern and southern Gaza early Tuesday, accompanied by artillery shelling and heavy gunfire in areas under its control.

The demolitions came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli forces carried out three large-scale demolitions of remaining homes and structures northeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, local sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

The demolitions coincided with heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles, while artillery shelled areas northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza.

In northern Gaza, witnesses said they heard a massive explosion caused by an Israeli demolition operation near the Al-Sanafour junction in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire east of the Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods, while residents reported additional explosions in areas under Israeli control.

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has expanded its control across parts of the Gaza Strip by moving concrete barriers westward marking the so-called "Yellow Line," widening the restricted zone and forcing more Palestinians to flee.

Israeli forces remain deployed along the Yellow Line, a security buffer inside the Gaza Strip that bars Palestinians from accessing nearby areas. Israel currently controls more than 70% of the enclave.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect have killed 1,045 Palestinians and injured 3,380 others, most of them women and children.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 wounded in Gaza, while about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.