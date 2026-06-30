Paraguay declares national holiday following World Cup victory

Paraguay's president declared Tuesday a national holiday after the country's stunning victory over Germany secured its place in the World Cup round of 16.

The South American team pulled off one of the tournament's biggest shocks, defeating four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout following extra time on Monday. The dramatic upset ranks among the greatest surprises in World Cup history.

"We celebrate the victory of a national team that represents the very deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, and the strength of a people who never give up," President Santiago Pena wrote on US social media platform X.

"Today, an entire country celebrates," Pena added alongside a photo of himself signing the decree, thanking the national team "for giving us this immense joy and for bringing millions of Paraguayans together once again under a single flag."

The decree said Paraguay's victory transcended sport and warranted nationwide celebrations.



