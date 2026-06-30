Malaysia deploys army veterans as school wardens to curb bullying

Malaysia is deploying its first batch of army veterans as full-time wardens at elite college hostels to curb bullying and strengthen student discipline.

A total of 16 veterans from the Malaysian Armed Forces will report for duty at eight selected MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSMs) on Wednesday, according to the online news outlet Malay Mail.

MRSMs are state-run residential schools focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Following the first phase, each of the eight MRSMs will have four wardens — two men and two women — for a total of 32 wardens, MARA Chairman Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

The appointment of female wardens is expected to follow the male deployment, subject to the completion of the same screening process, he added.

The third phase, beginning Jan. 1, 2027, will expand the program to all 58 MRSMs.

In 2025, UNICEF expressed concern over reports of bullying among children in Malaysia.





