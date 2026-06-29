Heat wave grips Italy as tourists, locals struggle in soaring temperatures

Residents and tourists seek relief from the record-breaking temperatures in Piazza del Duomo, Milan, Italy, 23 June 2026. (EPA Photo)

An ongoing African-origin heat wave that has gripped Italy for about 10 days continues to affect daily life in major cities, with residents and tourists in Milan and Rome struggling under extreme temperatures.

The heat wave is being driven by a mass of hot, dry air moving north from North Africa into Southern Europe, pushing temperatures well above seasonal averages.

Italy's Ministry of Health has maintained a red alert for several days in Milan, where hot weather persisted on Monday.

In the city center around the Duomo Cathedral and square, tourists were seen trying to cope with the heat by carrying umbrellas, handheld fans, and small portable cooling devices.

Temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in Milan, while long queues formed at public fountains as people tried to refill water bottles and stay hydrated.

Visitors and locals speaking to Anadolu described the conditions as intense and exhausting.

Gina, a tourist from Mexico, said it was her first day in the city.

"It is very hot and very dry. In Mexico, we also have heat like this, but it is more tropical and a bit more bearable," she said.

She added that she always carries sunscreen and uses cooling fans.

"We always bring these small fans with us. We also bought a water-spraying fan. We drink a lot of water all the time."

Colombian tourist Raquel described the heat as "very strong" with almost no breeze.

When asked about her sun protection, she said she uses "an umbrella, sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, and everything possible to protect the skin from the sun."

Italian tourist Donatella warned that the high temperatures are making many people feel unwell.

"Unfortunately, in recent days, many people are feeling bad. I would advise everyone to drink plenty of water and take salts and minerals because this heat is very dangerous," she said.

Federica, a resident of Milan, said she did not expect this kind of heat, adding: "Now that it has arrived, I'm trying to cope with it. The important thing is to drink water and avoid dehydration. We'll try to endure it as much as possible."