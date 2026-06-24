Oman opens temporary maritime corridor through Strait of Hormuz

Oman announced Tuesday the opening of a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing its responsibility toward one of the world's most important shipping routes and its commitment to freedom of navigation.

The measure was introduced in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and in line with outcomes of recent US-Iran efforts related to navigation and regional stability, according to a report by the Oman News Agency.

"Based on the Sultanate of Oman's responsibility toward the Strait of Hormuz and its importance to the global economy, and in accordance with its firm commitment to international law and the law of the sea, ensuring freedom of navigation in the strait without imposing transit fees, Oman has worked in coordination with the International Maritime Organization to provide the option of using a temporary maritime corridor for all vessels," the report said.

The corridor will be available according to coordinates announced by the IMO and the relevant Omani authorities, with vessels wishing to use the route required to coordinate with the international maritime body.

The report comes as Oman and Iran continue consultations on future navigation arrangements in the strategic waterway.

Earlier Tuesday, Muscat and Tehran announced the formation of "a joint working group" tasked with negotiating the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, maritime services to be provided there and related costs, in coordination with other Gulf littoral states and in accordance with international law and the sovereign rights of states bordering the waterway.

Under clause 5 of the Islamabad Understanding, Iran will hold dialogue with Oman on the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz and the maritime services to be provided there, in coordination with other Gulf littoral states and in accordance with international law and the sovereign rights of the states bordering the strategic waterway.

According to the memorandum, Iran also committed to making its utmost efforts to ensure the safe and toll-free passage of commercial vessels between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman for a period of 60 days, with commercial shipping resuming immediately.

Iran and the US announced on June 14 that they had reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, aimed at ending the war and addressing outstanding disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum, known as the Islamabad Understanding, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.