Unprecedented investor interest, including from Türkiye, in NBA Europe project

NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director George Aivazoglou said there is unprecedented investor interest, including from Türkiye, in the new European basketball league.

Aivazoglou told Anadolu that finances were only one part of the bids being evaluated, adding that the NBA-FIBA project is seeking partners with a shared vision, a proven track record of running world-class clubs or businesses, and a long-term commitment to building the league for the next 100 years.

"Istanbul is a world-class city: sports-obsessed, culturally influential, and home to one of the largest and most engaged fanbases in Europe. If European basketball is to undergo a transformation, we believe Türkiye should be among the countries shaping that future," he said.

When asked whether NBA Europe, announced for an October 2027 launch, is still on track and if it will begin within 16 months, he said they were making significant progress.

"We know that is ambitious, but my colleagues in London, Madrid and New York along with our partners from FIBA are progressing a range of workstreams to make that timeline a reality. And the response from prospective clubs, ownership groups and partners who want to be involved in our league has been tremendous," he said.

He said the project would be an authentically European league, built by Europeans, designed for European fans, and aligned with the European sporting model that gives every club a pathway to top-tier pan-European competition.

"That qualification opportunity will create a pathway for any club to write its own fairytale and bring world-class basketball to more fans across the continent," he said.