EU Commission aims to better fight cross-border organized crime

The European Commission aims to better fight cross-border organized crime and terrorism by improving the cooperation between national authorities and the European Union's law enforcement and judicial agencies.



"Criminals are highly adept at exploiting the opportunities of the digital realm, operating effectively across borders without limitations," EU Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen said on Wednesday.



The reform aims to change the mandate of EU agencies "Europol and Eurojust so that Europe can respond faster, including in the fight against online criminal activities, share information more effectively, and bring criminals to justice more efficiently," she said.



The planned changes are also intended to support joint investigations, swifter prosecution and data exchange as criminals increasingly abuse artificial intelligence, the commission said.



Law enforcement agency Europol is to receive its own cloud infrastructure to allow police across the EU to virtually work together on cases, and an innovation hub to make sure that police officers have the required skills.



The mandate of the judicial agency Eurojust is to be expanded to allow its involvement in emerging areas of crime like cybercrime or violations of EU sanctions.



EU member countries and the European Parliament are to scrutinize and adopt the plans before they can enter into force.



