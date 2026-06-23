Iranian envoy says Burgenstock talks with US made 'some good progress'

The Iranian envoy to UN Geneva said Tuesday that "some good progress" has been made during Burgenstock talks with the US and signaled cautious optimism about the diplomatic process, while warning that any new Israeli attacks on Lebanon would constitute a serious violation of the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

Speaking at an ACANU, the UN-accredited journalists association reporters, press briefing in Geneva, Ali Bahreini said talks held Sunday in Burgenstock continued until midnight and produced advances on several key provisions of the agreement.

"There was, I think, some good progress in the negotiations," he said, citing discussions on Lebanon, sanctions relief, the Strait of Hormuz, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The envoy said Tehran had made clear that "Lebanon is an unquestionable part of the agreement" and stressed that the country's security and territorial integrity must be respected. He said Iran considers the cessation of hostilities to include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and an end to what it described as occupation.

On the Strait of Hormuz, the ambassador said the waterway is currently open to commercial shipping under a 60-day arrangement agreed by the parties. He said both sides had established a communication mechanism to address any problems that may arise while broader discussions continue on a future framework governing the strategic passage.

But he said the pre-war situation would not return.

"Definitely the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as it was before the war," he said, adding that future arrangements for the passage of vessels would differ from previous practices.

Bahreini said Iran was not seeking to use the strategic waterway as leverage or as a source of revenue, but argued that Tehran had concluded new controls were necessary because the strait had been used by its adversaries to support military operations against Iran during the conflict.

He said Iran believes the Strait of Hormuz should remain open for global trade and the world economy, but added that Tehran "decided to exert a kind of control" over the waterway to prevent what it sees as the future militarization of the region against Iran.

The envoy also said Iran has not authorized military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the current 60-day period.

"There would be no permission for the military vessels," he said, adding that any future arrangements would depend on the outcome of negotiations.

Bahreini said at least two working groups, one on sanctions removal and another on nuclear activities, should be established, discussions on them still continue, and are expected to be finalized "soon."