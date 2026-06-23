UN commission says Israel continues genocide through targeting of Palestinian children

A UN commission on Tuesday said that Israeli authorities and security forces continue to commit genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Palestinians by deliberately targeting children in Gaza and carrying out war crimes against children in the occupied West Bank.

In a new report, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said the scale and systematic nature of Israeli military operations have resulted in "unprecedented death, injury and trauma" among Palestinian children.

The commission said it had found evidence that Palestinian children were deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli forces, describing the targeting of children as "one of the key elements in establishing genocidal intent."

"The evidence shows that Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by the Israeli security forces," said commission chair Srinivasan Muralidhar.

"Even after the October 2025 ceasefire, children continue to be killed and seriously injured, with continued disregard by Israel for the ceasefire and for the protection owed to Palestinian children under international law," he added.

The report said Palestinian children have suffered severe physical and psychological harm, including trauma, orphanhood, repeated displacement, starvation and the collapse of health and education services.

It also accused Israeli authorities of subjecting Palestinian children in detention to torture, severe mistreatment and sexual violence.

The commission said attacks on maternity and neonatal care facilities, combined with blockade-induced starvation, have harmed newborn survival and contributed to miscarriages, birth defects and long-term health risks.

Calling for accountability, the commission urged Israel to end violations against Palestinian children and called on the international community to uphold its legal obligations, end hostilities and ensure justice for victims.





