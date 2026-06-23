5th round of Lebanon-Israel talks begins in Washington

The fifth round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began Tuesday in Washington, DC, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

NNA reported that the latest round of talks, covering both security and political issues, got underway at the US State Department headquarters in the US capital.

No further details were immediately released regarding the agenda or participants in the discussions.

On Friday, the US State Department announced a new round of direct Lebanese-Israeli negotiations to be held in Washington, DC, on June 23-25.

The latest round marks the fifth session of talks between Lebanon and Israel, following four previous rounds that began in April as part of a process aimed at reaching an agreement between the two sides.

The talks come after the US-Iran memorandum of understanding entered into force on June 18, following its electronic signing by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreement includes a provision committing the parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war.





