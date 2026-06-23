Netanyahu says Israel must 'break free from dependence' after tensions with Trump administration

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel must reduce its dependence on foreign support and build an independent arms system amid disagreements between his government and the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a meeting with reserve combat officers attending a course in the illegal Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu said Israel values the assistance it has received from Washington but must strengthen its own capabilities.

"I greatly appreciate the support Israel has received from our American friends, but we need to break free from dependence and build our own independent armament system," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by Israeli news site Ynet.

Netanyahu said Israel must continue expanding its military strength and technological capabilities.

"We need to break free from dependence, build more and more strength, introduce more and more technology, train more and more generations of commanders like you — because that's what will ultimately determine where we will be," he said.

The remarks come amid growing disputes within Israeli political and security circles over a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran and their possible implications for ending the war on the Lebanese front.

Last Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized ministers in Netanyahu's government over their opposition to the US-Iran agreement.

"If I were in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world," Vance said.

"Over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars. The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in," he added.

Iran and the US announced on June 14 that they had reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, aimed at ending the war and addressing outstanding disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum, known as the Islamabad Understanding, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.



