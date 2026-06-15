Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Iran agreement to halt military operations

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday an agreement between the US and Iran to end military operations and begin detailed negotiations within 60 days aimed at reaching a permanent agreement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

The kingdom praised mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar, as well as the response of the United States and Iran to those efforts, which led to the agreement, the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of restoring security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to the level that existed before Feb. 28, and said it hopes peace will be achieved in a way that strengthens regional and global security.

The kingdom said a permanent agreement should take into account the security interests of countries in the region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.









