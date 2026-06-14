US envoy 'confident' Iran deal to be signed on Sunday

The US Ambassador to the UN expressed confidence on Sunday that an agreement with Iran would be signed within the day, despite acknowledging significant hurdles in the negotiation process.

"I'm confident, the team is confident," Mike Waltz told ABC News, asserting that US President Donald Trump has "every intent" of finalizing the deal on Sunday.

While Waltz avoided sharing technical specifics or the exact format of the signing, he claimed that the American team is prepared to conclude the diplomatic effort immediately.

The ambassador described the Iranian representatives as "incredibly difficult negotiators," alleging that Tehran is struggling with internal fractures. He claimed that the Iranian side is experiencing a "very hard time getting guidance" from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and suggested a lack of alignment between civilian and military officials within their ranks.

Trump on Saturday said that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, even as Tehran disputed the timeline. Sources in Tehran told the Fars News Agency that the proposed memorandum of understanding remains "under consideration" and no final decision has been announced.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament, accused Washington on Sunday of lacking the "will or ability" to meet its obligations, citing continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

While Iran has called for end of fighting on all fronts including Lebanon, release of frozen Iranian assets and end of US blockade of its ports; the US wants end to Tehran's nuclear program and assurances that it will not develop a nuclear weapon, and full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.