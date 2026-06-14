Israeli army launches airstrikes in Lebanese capital in new ceasefire violation

The Israeli army launched airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Warplanes bombed Dahiyeh without prior warning, an Anadolu reporter said.

Two explosions were heard in the area, with smoke seen rising from the targeted sites, he added.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that the strikes hit a target belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah in the area.

Sunday's attack came hours after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for launching airstrikes on Dahiyeh following two Hezbollah drone attacks in northern Israel, despite the ceasefire in effect since April 17.

The Israeli army has continued a bombing campaign on Lebanon since March 2 and occupied several towns in the country's south.

The Israeli attacks have killed over 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500, and displaced over 1.5 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.