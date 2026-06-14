Hezbollah releases video of downing Israel’s Heron 1 drone over Lebanon’s Bekaa

Lebanese group Hezbollah has released footage purportedly showing the downing of an Israeli drone over the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

The footage, aired Saturday evening, showed Hezbollah tracking the Heron 1 drone using thermal imaging during daylight as it flew at an altitude of about seven km (around 4.3 miles) over the Nahle area before the drone was shot down.

The video showed the drone crashing from multiple angles, with its wreckage visible on the ground.

Hezbollah said the incident marked the first time it had shot down an Israeli drone of this type.

"Heron 1 is in the hands of the Islamic Resistance," reads a phrase in Arabic and Hebrew at the end of the video.

Hezbollah said the recovery of the wreckage could potentially allow the military technology of the $10-million drone to be examined or transferred to other parties.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on Hezbollah's statement.

The Israeli army has continued a bombing campaign on Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, occupying several towns in the country's south.

The Israeli attacks have killed over 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500 and displaced over 1.5 million since then, according to Lebanese officials.



















