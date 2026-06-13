Pakistan, Egypt welcome progress in US-Iran talks, express hope for early peace deal

Pakistan and Egypt have welcomed progress in the US-Iran talks and expressed hope that a deal to end tensions in the Middle East would be reached as soon as possible.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty late Friday, with both sides welcoming what they described as positive momentum in diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and expressed hope that ongoing engagement between the US and Iran would produce an early and constructive outcome, it said in a statement.

The ministers also agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on issues of mutual interest.

On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran have reached an agreement on the "final text" for a pact to end the war.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two warring nations since it brokered a ceasefire on April 8 to halt the war, which began on Feb. 28.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had canceled imminent airstrikes on Iran and claimed that an agreement was nearly complete.

Later, reports suggested that US Vice President JD Vance may fly to Europe to sign the possible deal with Iran.



