Kuwait condemns latest Iranian attack, says reserves ‘full right’ to defend its territory

Kuwait on Thursday strongly condemned repeated Iranian attacks targeting the country, saying it reserves the "full right" to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and territory.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, the Foreign Ministry described the latest Iranian attack as part of "a pattern of repeated and deliberate aggression" against the country.

The ministry said the attacks constitute "a blatant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty, a breach of international law and the UN Charter, and undermine efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

It added that the recurrence of such attacks reflects "an organized aggressive approach that Kuwait will neither accept nor tolerate."

The ministry reiterated that Kuwait reserves the "full right" to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory and vital facilities.

Iranian media earlier reported explosions, air defense activity and airstrikes across parts of southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Minab, Jask, Qeshm and Sirik.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had launched additional "self-defense" strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest developments have heightened regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.





