Israeli army says rockets from Lebanon struck near forces as sirens sounded in north

The Israeli army said early Thursday that rockets fired from Lebanon struck near its forces operating in southern Lebanon as warning sirens sounded in northern Israel.

In a statement, the army said two rockets landed near its forces without immediately reporting casualties or damage.

The army also said launches were detected from Lebanon toward what it described as several residential areas in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel's Home Front Command said warning sirens sounded in Misgav Am and Metula in the Upper Galilee.

Since March 2, Israel has been carrying out an offensive on Lebanon that killed nearly 3,700 people and injured over 11,400 others as of Tuesday, according to official Lebanese figures.

The Israeli attacks came despite a ceasefire that began on April 17.



