US attacks target Iranian air defenses, avoiding infrastructure: Report

The US avoided hitting Iranian infrastructure in its latest round of strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, targeting air defenses and radar sites, according to a report on Wednesday citing a senior US official.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that President Donald Trump has not given up on diplomacy, though his patience with Iran has worn thin following days of escalating exchanges including the downing of a US Apache helicopter earlier this week.

US officials told the Journal that military pressure would only increase until Iran ceded to the president's terms, describing the strikes as a threat designed to hasten an agreement.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched "additional self-defense strikes" against multiple targets in Iran on Wednesday at the direction of President Donald Trump.

"The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression," it added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy said two "violating" vessels had been targeted while attempting what it described as illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that planned American military strikes would focus on "key facilities" in Iran, warning that operations scheduled for the coming hours would be "strong and clear."

Trump's decision to escalate attacks after Iran shot down an Apache helicopter earlier this week followed months of regional tensions that began on Feb. 28 after Israeli and US strikes on Iran triggered a cycle of military confrontations, retaliatory attacks, and diplomatic disputes.

Iran's military headquarters announced early Thursday the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels amid escalating tensions and hostilities in the region.