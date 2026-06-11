Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says US fighter jet base, military facilities targeted in Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it targeted a base hosting American F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets in Jordan in response to US strikes on Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force launched 12 ballistic missiles at Al-Azraq Air Base and what it described as key facilities belonging to the US military.

The statement claimed the attack destroyed facilities at the base as well as a large number of American fighter jets stationed there.

The IRGC said the strikes came in response to US missile attacks targeting a recreational site, an industrial complex and areas near Karaj and Nazarabad west of Tehran, along with a local Revolutionary Guard base in Pishva County.

It added that operations by its forces would continue as long as "enemy aggression" persists.

Earlier, the IRGC said 18 major US military targets were struck at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, while Iranian military statements also announced attacks targeting Patriot systems, communications facilities and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The developments came amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and subsequent Iranian attacks targeting US military assets across the region.



