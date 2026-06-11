Iranian military warns of ‘crushing’ response to any US aggression

Iran's military headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya warned early Thursday that the country's armed forces were prepared to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any US aggression in the region.

In a statement carried by the Tasnim News Agency, the headquarters said Iran would respond firmly to any "hostile act" by the US military.

Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy said two "violating" vessels had been targeted while attempting what it described as illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The navy also warned that any vessel approaching the strategic waterway would be considered to be cooperating with the enemy.

The warning came amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed to all vessels.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier announced that American forces had launched additional "self-defense" strikes against multiple targets in Iran.





