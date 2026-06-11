Bahrain says child injured, homes damaged by debris from intercepted Iranian drones

Bahrain on Thursday said that an 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and several homes and vehicles were damaged after debris from intercepted Iranian drones fell in residential areas.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said the girl was treated at the scene.

The ministry said vehicles caught fire and homes were damaged in Hamad Town and the capital Manama after debris resulting from the interception and destruction of Iranian drones fell in populated areas.

It added that civil defense and national ambulance teams had taken the necessary measures and responded to the affected locations.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The developments came amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.



