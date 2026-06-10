Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says 21 US military targets hit across region

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Wednesday that 21 American military targets at US air and naval bases across the region had come under attack.

In a statement, the IRGC said long-range missiles destroyed four major targets at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, including hangars housing F-35 fighter jets and a command-and-control center.

The IRGC also said it launched a drone attack targeting the Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait in response to what it described as American aggression.

The IRGC warned that its forces were fully prepared to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any new attack, adding that US forces would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Earlier, the IRGC also claimed that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Jam County in southern Bushehr province.

The developments came hours after the US launched strikes on southern Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) later announced the completion of what it described as "self-defense" strikes against Iran.

CENTCOM said US fighter jets struck Iranian air defense systems and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.



