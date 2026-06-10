Iranian military says US bases targeted in region

Iran's military headquarters said early Wednesday that attacks had been launched on some US bases in the region in response to American strikes on southern Iran.

In a statement, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the attacks came after US strikes targeted areas in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran.

It warned that "heavier and broader" attacks would follow if the United States continues aggression against Iran.

The statement came after Iranian media reported explosions and projectile strikes in several areas of southern Hormozgan province, while state TV later said the situation had become "nearly calm."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) later announced the completion of what it described as "self-defense" strikes against Iran.

CENTCOM said US fighter jets struck Iranian air defense systems and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in a previous incident.



