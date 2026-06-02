No one-sided ceasefire will hold in Lebanon, says Hezbollah lawmaker

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Monday that no "one-sided" ceasefire would hold in Lebanon, stressing that there would be "no return" to the conditions that existed before March 2.

Speaking to Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV, Fadlallah said the Lebanese position now centers on a comprehensive ceasefire, "by land, air, and sea," as a necessary step toward Israeli withdrawal and the return of displaced residents to their villages.

He said the position had been conveyed to all parties and must include a "clear and explicit" Israeli commitment, as well as a halt to the destruction of homes in southern Lebanon.

Fadlallah added that Hezbollah would abide by any agreement once Israel commits to it, stressing that the group would not accept "one-sided" adherence to a ceasefire.

According to Fadlallah, Iranian pressure and threats to suspend talks contributed to changing the course of developments.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against each other following contacts through intermediaries.

Trump said he had held contacts through intermediaries with both sides and received assurances that "all shooting will stop."

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the truce that took effect on April 17, which was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, more than 3,400 people have been killed in attacks since March 2.





