Trump praises former Brazilian president’s son following Oval Office visit

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Brazilian Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro following a high-profile meeting at the White House, calling him a "smart young man who loves his country."

"It was very nice having Flavio Bolsonaro in the Oval Office," Trump wrote about the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on his social media platform Truth Social.

Flavio Bolsonaro wrote on US social media company X that he "expressly asked President Trump not to tax our companies," arguing that tariffs are not the solution. He also criticized Brazilian President Lula da Silva's approach to negotiations.

Bolsonaro announced his candidacy for the 2026 Brazilian presidential election in December.

Trump and the elder Bolsonaro enjoyed a close right-wing political friendship, particularly during Bolsonaro's presidency and Trump's first term. Following Bolsonaro's conviction in Brazil, Trump publicly defended him, criticizing the trial as unfair and threatening possible retaliation through tariffs or sanctions.