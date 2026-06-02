New Israeli strikes kill at least 8 in Lebanon despite ceasefire

New Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least eight people, including a dentist and his two children, despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

The dentist, his son and daughter were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their car while they were traveling on the Nabatieh-Khardali road in southern Lebanon, the state news agency NNA said.

Another drone attack killed two Syrian workers inside a plant nursery where they worked in the town of Jebchit.

Two more people were killed in drone strikes on a motorcycle in Toul and a car in Ansar, the agency said.

An Israeli drone also hit a car at the Harouf-Toul roundabout, killing the driver.

Warplanes also launched an airstrike on a Lebanese Civil Defense center on the Masil road in the town of Kfar Sir, destroying the facility. The center had been evacuated several days earlier, the NNA stated.

Separately, Israeli aircraft carried out a dawn airstrike on the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district, coinciding with artillery shelling in the area.

Attacks also hit a house in Tyre's al-Hosh, destroying it and damaging several nearby homes. Two wounded people were retrieved from the rubble and were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, NNA said the death toll from Monday's strike on Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre has risen to four, with 50 others injured.

The attack caused significant damage to hospital wards, the parking garage, and nearby buildings.

The latest casualties came after US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against each other following contacts through intermediaries.

Trump said he had held contacts through intermediaries with both sides and received assurances that "all shooting will stop."

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the truce that took effect on April 17, which was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, more than 3,400 people have been killed in attacks since March 2.





