Iran says it struck vessel linked to US, Israel after attack on Iranian ship

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that its naval forces targeted the vessel MSC Sariska with a cruise missile in what it described as a "retaliatory operation" following an alleged US attack on an Iranian ship in the Sea of Oman.

According to a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, the attack came after what the IRGC described as an "aggressive attack" by the US military on the Iranian vessel Lian Star in the Sea of Oman.

The statement claimed that MSC Sariska was owned by what it described as the "US-Zionist enemy."

The IRGC said the vessel was targeted as part of a "retaliatory operation" conducted by its naval forces.

It did not provide details on damage to the vessel or possible casualties.

The IRGC warned that any further actions by US forces in the region would be met with a "decisive response."

"Any act of aggression by the US military in this region will face a firm response," the statement said.