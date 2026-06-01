Google Gemini becomes official sponsor of Turkish national football team

Google Türkiye announced Monday that Gemini has become an official sponsor of the Türkiye National Football Team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made on the US social media company X, where Google Türkiye referred to the national team by its popular nickname, "Our Boys."

Google Türkiye said it was "very happy" to announce the sponsorship, adding that "football excitement will double with Gemini this year."

Gemini is Google's artificial intelligence platform and is integrated into a range of the company's products and services.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Türkiye is scheduled to face Australia on June 13, Paraguay on June 20 and the US on June 26 in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FAN-FOCUSED DIGITAL INITIATIVES



The Turkish Football Federation also announced that the partnership will elevate the digital experience for football fans.

It stated: "Under the agreement, Google's advanced AI assistant, Gemini, has become the official sponsor of the Turkish National Football Teams.

"Google Gemini will launch a series of fan-focused digital initiatives over the course of a year."

The federations stressed that football fans will have the opportunity to experience Google's most innovative AI solutions on digital platforms.

"With its multimodal structure, the AI assistant Google Gemini will serve as a strong bridge between our National Teams and global fan communities," the press release read.

The federation expressed that an innovative network will be established where football fans can interact with the players and teams they support; fans will be able to receive real-time support from Gemini regarding team performance and match statistics.

Fans will also become part of an interactive experience featuring exclusive content, visuals, original chants, and slogans, it noted.