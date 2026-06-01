ISRAELI ARMY ORDERS RESIDENTS OF BEIRUTS SOUTHERN SUBURBS TO EVACUATE AHEAD OF ATTACKS

The Israeli army issued an evacuation order on Monday for residents of Beirut's southern suburbs ahead of airstrikes in the Lebanese capital, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire.

In a statement on the US social media company X, military spokesman Avichay Adraee called on residents of the southern suburbs to leave the area "for their own safety."

The order came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to carry out strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, claiming the attacks were a response to Hezbollah's "repeated violations" of the ceasefire, which took effect on April 17.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.