Palestinian killed in Israeli drone strike in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike in the central Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

The source said the casualties were reported after a drone hit a bicycle in the Bureij refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army demolished several homes in areas under its control in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, witnesses said.

The witnesses said more than 10 loud explosions were heard as a result of the Israeli demolition operations east of Gaza City and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported east of the Bureij refugee camp, but no injuries were reported.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 932 Palestinians and injured 2,859 in almost daily attacks, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The ceasefire halted Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.























