IRANS IRGC SAYS IT STRUCK US AIR BASE AFTER REPORTED ATTACK ON SIRIK ISLAND

Iran's IRGC says it struck US air base after reported attack on Sirik Island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it struck a US air base allegedly used to launch an attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in southern Hormozgan province, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

In a statement cited by Mehr, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted and destroyed the base from which US forces had launched the operation against the communications facility.

The IRGC said the strike was carried out hours after the reported US attack and claimed that all predetermined targets were successfully hit.

The force also warned that any further attacks would trigger a response "different in scale and nature," adding that responsibility for any escalation would rest with the United States.

There was no immediate comment from US authorities on the Iranian claims.

Sirik Island is located near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.



