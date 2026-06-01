Explosion reported at Hanwha Aerospace facility in Daejeon, South Korea

An explosion occurred Monday at a facility operated by Hanwha Aerospace in central South Korea, prompting an emergency response as firefighters worked to extinguish a resulting blaze, according to local authorities.

Officials said they received reports of the blast at 10.59 am local time (0159GMT) in Daejeon, a city located about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear whether the incident had caused any injuries.

Police and fire officials believe the explosion may have involved propellant used in propulsion systems, though the exact cause has yet to be determined.

An investigation will be launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, officials said.



