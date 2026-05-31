Israeli army announces 'large-scale' offensive in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had launched a "large-scale" offensive in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi area of southern Lebanon.

The offensive began "several days ago, with large ground forces," military spokesman spokeswoman Ella Waweya said on US social media company X.

Waweya claimed the move was aimed at "destroying terrorist infrastructure and eliminating militants."

The Israeli army has "crossed the Litani River and expanded their attacks against Hezbollah north of the river," she claimed, adding that "operations are expanding into additional areas."

Waweya said Israeli forces are operating "in the vicinity of (the city of) Nabatieh," which she called "one of Hezbollah's principal strongholds in southern Lebanon," and that they are "ready to expand the attack as required."

On Saturday, a senior Lebanese military source also told Anadolu that the Israeli army had advanced into villages located north of the Litani River and reached the outskirts of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,370 people across the country.



