4 Israeli occupiers injured in car attack in occupied West Bank

Four Israeli occupiers were injured Sunday evening in a car-ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction in the southern West Bank, medics said.

The MDA ambulance service said in a statement that two of the injured were in serious condition, while two others sustained moderate injuries.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the suspected attacker was shot dead by Israeli forces at the scene.

Israeli authorities closed Route 60 near the junction to traffic as security forces deployed heavily across the area, the newspaper said.

The attack came amid rising escalation across the occupied West Bank since the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023.

According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed 1,168 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, displaced around 33,000 people and detained nearly 23,000 in the West Bank since then.