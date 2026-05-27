Palestinians mark Eid al-Adha at Ibrahimi Mosque under Israeli restrictions

A limited number of Palestinians performed on Wednesday Eid al-Adha prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, amid tight Israeli restrictions.

The Israeli army closed the gates of the mosque and searched worshippers at entrances, forcing some to head to other mosques after delays in entering, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Israeli forces also fired stun grenades near the mosque, causing panic among worshippers, as attendance is estimated at around 300.

"Eid al-Adha is the greatest holiday for Muslims, but the occupation forces closed the gates of the Ibrahimi Mosque and fired stun grenades at worshippers," Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin told Anadolu.

Dudin said the number of worshippers did not exceed 30% of the usual attendance, describing the situation as "religious replacement and religious terror in all its forms" inside the mosque.

"It is our duty to remain steadfast, resilient, and present in the Ibrahimi Mosque to protect an Islamic and historical landmark that is more than 4,000 years old," he added.

The mosque is located in the Old City of Hebron, which is under full Israeli control, where around 400 Israeli occupiers live under the protection of about 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

In 1994, Israel divided the mosque, allocating 63% to Jews and 37% to Muslims, following a massacre carried out by a Jewish settler that killed 29 Palestinian worshippers.

The mosque used to be fully open to Muslims during specific religious occasions, including Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, but access has faced increasing restrictions in recent years.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation in attacks by the army and the occupiers, particularly in rural and Bedouin areas near settlements and outposts.

The Israeli army has killed around 1,200 Palestinians, injured over 12,600 others and displaced 33,000 in the West Bank, according to figures published by the Palestinian government media office on Monday.

In the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, Palestinians performed Eid al-Adha prayers in Manger Square in the city center.

Bethlehem's Mufti Sheikh Abdul Majid Amarna told Anadolu on the sidelines of the prayer that "this year's message of Eid al-Adha is that this nation cannot be uprooted or controlled despite the efforts of its enemies."

"The Palestinian people have made great sacrifices and will remain steadfast despite policies of restriction and siege," he stated.

This year's Eid al-Adha comes as thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza continue to observe it under the weight of war, blockade, and Israeli military escalation.

Celebrated annually by the Muslims, the Eid-al-Adha commemorates the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim also known as Abraham to Christians and Jews to sacrifice his son on God's command.